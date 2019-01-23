Rotary Club welcomes MP Colin Carrie as newest member

Oshawa MP Colin Carrie was welcomed as the newest member of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood at the Jan. 15 meeting.

Carrie was welcomed to the club by past president Ted Morrison, who provided an overview of Rotary history and its international significance and the men and women who make a difference in the world. He then gave Carrie his new member kit along with a name badge.

During the ceremony, vice president Lennis Trotter provided the MP with a copy of the 4-way test and the objectives of Rotary, while president Linda Porritt provided Carrie with his Rotary pin.

Finally, Morrison gave Carrie an Oshawa-Parkwood banner so that he might hang it in his office in Ottawa.

Carrie was offered a chance to say a few words as the newest member of Oshawa-Parkwood. He said he is honoured to join the Rotary Club, and is looking forward to participating as actively as possible.

The federal politician noted he never realized just how much good Rotary clubs do both in the local community and world wide.

Local Rotarians from Oshawa and Whitby recently worked together with their colleagues in India so that children in a rural area can get to school, especially in the rainy season.

Dr. Kris Sachdeva, past president of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood, proudly announced, “Our funds went to providing better access to education for Vandse children by purchasing a school bus and toilet facilities, computers and professional development training for teachers at the Government Higher Primary School, Vandse in Kundapura, India.”

