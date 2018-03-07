Road weight restrictions in place

Weight restrictions are now in effect on regional roads.

Durham Region restricts motor vehicles heavier than 5,000 kilgograms or five tonnes per axle between Feb. 28 and April 30, as per the Highway Traffic Act.

The actual end date of the restrictions is determined following periodic reviews of road and weather conditions.

Signs will be placed on all regional roads where the restrictions apply.

Most public utility and emergency vehicles are exempt from the restrictions.

Other vehicles may also be exempted through a written request to the region.

