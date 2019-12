The Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks women’s hockey team handily beat the Queen’s Gaels 4-0 at home to wrap up the semester. Alex Frigon, pictured above, scored a hat trick to lead her twam to victory. Natalie Wozney scored as well, and Celine Tessier earned the shutout. The men’s team was in Ottawa taking on the Carleton Ravens, where they lost 4-3. Goals came from Liam Hurley, Cody Grant, and JC Thivierge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print