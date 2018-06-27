Review of future fire service plans complete

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

City council is set to discuss the completed review of all matters of their fire service that will play a critical role in fire protection for Oshawa residents as the city’s growth continues in the coming years.

At council’s regular meeting on June 25, councillors were handed the 93 page Fire Master Plan review document just seconds before Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark made his presentation of the key findings.

The review is the Oshawa Fire Services in-depth review of the progress made in the Fire Master Plan approved in 2013, along with a look at projections for future services requirements and the metrics of Oshawa Fire’s response times between 2006 and 2018.

“We’ve been trending in a positive direction,” Clark says, noting that while call volumes have increased, OFS has managed to keep response times, on average, within National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Progress on the plan has become a topic of contention in the City of Oshawa following the Oshawa Professional Firefighter’s Association release of a report noting that downtown Oshawa residents are more vulnerable to fire than other areas of the city. Currently, the union is working on a community risk assessment for the city along with the International Association of Firefighters.

According to the review released by OFS, 27 of the 31 recommendations made in the FMP are either completed or in progress.

As it stands, a date for the follow-up meeting with council to discuss the report further has yet to be set.

