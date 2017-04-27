Reverse draw coming soon

With just two weeks to go, members of the Rotary Club of Oshawa – Parkwood are busy getting ready for their 30th Annual Reverse Draw, Dinner and Silent Auction at the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club on Wednesday, May 10.

The proceeds from this gala event will be used to support many community service projects of The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood, such as the Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region, The Kids’ Safety Village, hospital equipment for Lakeridge Health Oshawa, the Colonel R.S. McLaughlin Regional Cancer Centre, Participation House (for mentally and physically challenged adults), The Salvation Army, Simcoe Hall Settlement House, Durham College, UOIT, various youth programs at Durham Region YMCA, the Eradication of Polio through Rotary International’s End Polio Now Campaign, and assistance for students at Mary Street Community School.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour followed by dinner, prepared by the club’s chefs, at 7 p.m.

The Reverse Draw gets underway at 8:30 p.m., with the last ticket drawn from the drum winning $3,000. Every 15th ticket will be walking away with $100.

There will also be many fantastic prizes available at the silent auction, including a trip for two to Quebec City from VIA Rail.

Tickets are available from every member of the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood or by calling Past President Dave Andrews at (905) 576-0187.

If your business or organization would like to be associated with the good works of Rotary in Oshawa, and contribute an item to the Silent Auction table, or become a corporate sponsor, please contact Andrews, Director Kim Boatman at (905) 571-7334 or Past President Robbie Larocque at (905) 576-8500.

Rotary is a leadership organization. We’re made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. We meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships, & through that, we’re able to get things done in this community.

We are 1.2 million neighbours, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in our communities and around the world. Our differing occupations, cultures, and countries give us a unique perspective. Our shared passion for service helps us accomplish the remarkable. Our work impacts lives both at the local and international levels, from helping families in need, right here in Oshawa, to working toward a polio-free world.

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood has been serving the Durham Region for over 40 years through various fund raising endeavors. If you would like to learn more about Rotary or become a member please call Membership Director Lennis Trotter at 905-985-0963 or by email at lennis.trotter@hotmail.com , Membership Chair Linda Porritt at 905-626-6386 or by email at linda.porritt@century21.cca or President Dave Andrews at 905-576-0187 or by email at dave.f.andrews99@gmail.com .

Look for us at www.rotaryoshawa-parkwood.org and like us on Facebook by searching for Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood.

