Restaurant fire deemed suspicious

Durham police have started an arson investigation following a suspicious fire at a Vietnamese restaurant.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on Friday, March 3, police were called to the Pho Vietnam restaurant on King Street West for a fire. The restaurant sustained extensive damage as a result of the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was called in, and it has been determined that the fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Det. Const Ormonde at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2770.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

