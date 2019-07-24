Rent prices stable in Oshawa

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Rent prices in Oshawa remained stable in June, but continue to be well above 2018 levels.

According to a report from PadMapper, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city last month was $1,200 – the same as May.

However, this represents a 9.2 per cent jump from the same time last year.

The average cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Oshawa remained the same at $1,390, which is still an 11.2 per cent jump from 2018.

The report, which reviews hundreds of listings across 24 of Canada’s largest cities, places Oshawa as the 12th most expensive market, slipping down from 11th in May.

The most expensive market for a one-bedroom is Toronto at an average price of $2,290, a 10.1 per cent increase from June 2018.

Renters will pay the most for a two-bedroom in Vancouver at $3,200.

The cheapest option for a one-bedroom apartment is Quebec City and Windsor at $810. For a two-bedroom, it is St. John’s, Nfld. at $890.

Another report, released by rentals.ca, placed Oshawa 18th out of 33 evaluated cities, with the average one-bedroom cost at $1,226, a two per cent increase, and the average two-bedroom cost at $1,665, a 4.3 per cent increase.

