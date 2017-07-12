Remembering Cameron Bailie

More than 200 people gathered in Oshawa’s Lakeview Park on Sunday to remember a friend, brother, son and father.

People came from far and wide to pay their respects to Cameron Bailie, who was found in the waters of Lake Ontario in June after being missing for months.

Bailie’s sister Amanda Gerrard said it was obvious by the turnout that her brother had impacted the lives of many.

“On behalf of my family, I’d like to say thank you to each and every one of you. My brother obviously touched each of you or you wouldn’t be here,” Gerrard said.

Prior to Gerrard’s speech, Bailie’s five-year-old son Lucian shared a “thank you” to everyone in attendance.

Gerrard said she and her family were overwhelmed by the community’s support over the past half year.

“Growing up in the south end, we all know the reputation we have. Clearly, one thing is true, when one of our own needs help, we all stick together,” Gerrard said. “Our family can vouch for this. The never-ending support each of you has given us over the past six months, the time, effort and help in looking for my brother, will never be forgotten.”

After the playing of Amazing Grace, members of the family placed a small wreath in the waters of Lake Ontario, near where Bailie’s body was found.

Bailie went missing the morning of Jan. 10, 2017 after he was dropped off at his Oshawa home.

His body was discovered near Lakeview Park on June 17. As reported earlier in The Express, Durham Regional Police Service (DPRS) stated “at this point in the investigation, foul play is not suspected.”

DPRS spokesperson Const. George Tudos told The Express via e-mail that toxicology results were still unknown as of press time.

Gerrard said while there are still many questions that surround her brother’s disappearance and passing, she feels those answers will come in time and “knowing where my brother is and being able to put him to rest has eased some of that pain.”

A GoFundMe campaign that was established to purchase and install a bench in Lakeview Park in memory of Bailie has raised more than $6,000 so far.

According to organizer Darcie Aubin, the bench will be placed in front of the Canadian flag at the park.

Aubin said it was “amazing” to see the community come together to support the campaign.

“It just shows what kind of person he was and how he has touched so many lives,” Aubin said. “It’s something that can be treasured forever and I want to thank each and everyone one of you for all your dedication and hard work in raising money for this gift for the family.”

Gerrard said while her brother is gone, he will live on through the recollections of family and friends.

“Our mission now is to never forget – remember who he was, what he loved and prove that our memories can last forever,” she said.

