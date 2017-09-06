Regional transportation on master plan draft available

Residents of Durham currently have the opportunity to help mould the future of transportation in the region.

The municipality is currently seeking public feedback on its draft Transportation Master Plan.

Members of the public can comment on the document until Sept. 30.

The draft plan can be viewed online at durham.ca/tmp. Feedback can be provided through contact information provided on the website.

The Transportation Master Plan is a strategic document designed to define the policies, programs and infrastructure required to plan for future transportation needs.

Durham’s original plan was approved in 2003, but only outlines for growth until 2021.

Therefore, regional council has determined that the plan requires updating.

According a media release, the update addresses all modes of transportation including walking, cycling, transit, automobiles and goods and services, while enhancing safety, promoting sustainability and minimizing environmental impacts.

