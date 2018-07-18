Regional Firefit competition returns to Oshawa in August

For the third straight year, firefighters from across Ontario will converge to the city for a competition that defines “survival of the fittest.”

The 2018 GTA Regional and Northern Ontario FireFit event is set for the Legends Centre on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The event serves as a qualifier for the FireFit National and World Championships, slated for Spruce Meadows, AB Sept. 5 to Sept. 9.

Approximately 250 firefighters will participate at Oshawa’s event and will face in numerous team, tandem and individual competitions.

In addition to departments from Oshawa Fire Services and Durham Region, competitors will come from Toronto, York, Peel, Grey, Dufferin, Simcoe, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, Peterborough, and Northumberland.

Events offer unique challenges, including a stage requiring competitors to scale a five-storey tower while carrying a 45-lb fire hose and then hoist a donut roll to the top of the tower.

Once the competitor makes their way back down to ground level, they must replicate forcible entry on a chopping simulator with an axe. When that is completed, the competitor runs through a 140-foot relay course, then grabbing a fully-charged fire hose and dragging it 75 feet, after which they then attempt to hit a designated target with the water flow.

To ultimately complete the challenge, the competitors must drag a 165-lb mannequin a distance of 100 feet to the course finish line.

The competition also serves as a fundraiser for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada, which provides funding, resources, and support to first responders and public safety organizations.

For more information and event/competition details, visit www.oshawa.ca/firefit or https://www.facebook.com/oshawafirefit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

