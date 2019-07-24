Region launches Mini Passport program

The region’s health department wants families to travel around the region with the Mini Passport program.

Until Oct. 5, Durham Health is encouraging families to get out and connect in their community by taking part in the Be You. You Belong! Mini Passport program.

“The goal of this program is to encourage parents and caregivers with children under six to explore local programs that can help their child learn and grow,” said Cathie Logan, a public health nurse. “While this program is mainly targeted to families in Ajax and Pickering, all Durham Region families are welcome to participate and find a program that best suits the needs of their family.”

To join the program, families can pick up a Mini Passport from participating community partners including libraries, CAREA and EarlyON locations, and welcome centres in Ajax and Pickering.

Families are encouraged to complete the passport by attending a community program for children under six-years-old to receive one sticker per family, per program.

Once all six stickers have been collected on the passport, participants can visit one of the community locations to receive a Be You. You Belong! prize pack.

The Be You. You Belong! initiative was developed through a partnership of the health department and local community agencies.

For full program details, as well as a link to an interactive children’s program locator map, visit durham.ca/BeYou, or call Durham Health Connection Line at 905-666-6241 or 1-800-841-2729.

