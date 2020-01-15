Region celebrating Black History Month

DRPS is partnering with the Region of Durham, the Ontario Black History Society, the Canadian Jamaican Club of Oshawa, and DurhamONE for a celebration launch of Black History Month.

This event is being held on Tuesday, January 28 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Regional Headquarters, 605 Rossland Rd. E in Whitby on the Upper Galleria.

Presentations, an ‘international fair’ featuring local businesses, along with food provided by Dam Foods Catering Services and sponsored by Grace Canada, will be part of the festivities.

Also included is a special tribute to Viola Desmond, a Canadian businesswoman who challenged segregation laws in Halifax in 1946 and is featured on Canada’s award-winning $10 bank note introduced in 2018.

With the theme of “My Story, Our Story: History in the Making,” the event features a panel discussion featuring Celina Caesar-Chavannes, Camille Dundas and Kike Ojo-Thompson.

Ojo-Thompson serves as a principal consultant at the KOJO Institute. She is the recipient of the Lincoln M. Alexander Community Award for extraordinary leadership in eliminating racial discrimination in Ontario.

Camille Dundas is known for spreading tap into the power of storytelling through her public speaking engagements. She is editor-in-chief at ByBlacks.com, an award-winning online magazine serving the Black Canadian community.

Celina Caesar-Chavannes was named one of Chatelaine Magazine’s Women of the Year in 2019. A former Member of Parliament for the riding of Whitby (and previously Oshawa-Whitby), she is an international lecturer, advocate for people suffering with mental illness, and a renowned research consultant.

This family-friendly event is open to the public. Tickets are free, but limited, so those interested are asked to register through Eventbrite at DurhamBlackHistoryCommunityEvent.Eventbrite.ca

Watch it live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OfficialDRPS

