Regent Theatre show aimed at single mothers

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The Regent Theatre will be hosting a show aimed at the single, divorced mothers of Oshawa.

MILF Life Crisis is a show written and starring Canadian actress Anne Marie Scheffler, and is taking place on Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

“The show is kind of about divorce, but it’s more about dating again,” explains Scheffler.

She wrote the show after she went through her own divorce.

“I went through a divorce with my husband, and was in my 40s, had kids, and my first thought was, ‘Oh no, I’m way too old, I’ll never love again,’” she says. “And then I thought, I can decide that’s not my truth, and see what is good about being single again in your 40s. Then I thought, you decide what you want your book of truth to be, and if my truth is I’m way too old for anyone to love me, that’s a bad decision, but if I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is a get out of jail free card, this is freedom, this is starting again, partying again, this is a good thing that happened.”

She decided to “take her lemons” and turn it into “lemonade,” and wrote MILF Life Crisis.

She feels the show is a celebration, calling it a “rock show for women and men,” because when she first put the show on, the number of single women over 40 were all “so thrilled to be able to have an excuse to be able to put on their leopard print shoes and their tight dresses, and go out with their girlfriends.”

She explains the term “milf” doesn’t have the most “noble” of origins.

“It’s not the nicest term, but it’s also already out in the lexicon, and I thought when someone calls you a ‘milf’ it’s meant as a compliment, it’s meant to tell you you’re still sexy,” she explains.

She believes there are a lot of women out there who don’t have a rock concert aimed at them, and these women are the single, divorced mothers of the world.

“It is essentially about divorce, but it’s more about coming into your own as a mother who’s sexy, as a woman who’s got all her power, all her money, her friends, her fashion, her opinion, and self esteem,” says Scheffler.

She adds it’s about being able to say, “I’ve got nothing to cry about, but I’ve got lots to celebrate.”

For those interested in purchasing tickets for MILF Life Crisis, visit regenttheatre.ca.

