Public encouraged to comment on property standards bylaw

The City of Oshawa is undertaking an industry and public stakeholder consultation to review and provide feedback on the city’s property standards by-law.

The property standards by-law regulates and governs the minimum standards for the maintenance and occupancy of existing property including buildings, structures and surrounding lands within the municipality.

It typically addresses health and safety, good repair and esnuring buildings are suitable for habitation, but not aesthetics.

The city’s current Property Standards By-law addresses:

– property maintenance, waste management and accessory buildings or structures;

– building standards;

– requirements when people are living in buildings;

– standards for building services, systems and facilities; and,

– vacant buildings

Residents and the building industry are invited to participate in one of two ways:

– complete a survey online on Connect Oshawa (www.connectoshawa.ca/PSB) or on paper at Service Oshawa, located at City Hall (50 Centre Street South); or,

– discuss the topic in-person with city staff at a property standards by-law community engagement event on:

– Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at City Hall (50 Centre Street South), and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the South Oshawa Community Centre (1455 Cedar Street.);

– Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Delpark Homes Centre, formerly Legends Centre (1661 Harmony Road North).

The survey will be available until 4 p.m. for Thursday, Oct. 24, and considered in the development of proposed amendments to the city’s property standards by-law.

