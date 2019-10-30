Province making changes to electricity bills

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The province says electricity bills in Ontario will be more transparent starting next month.

Beginning Nov. 1, bills will include the Ontario Electricity Rebate.

The Ford government says under the Wynne Liberals, the rebate provided to residents was “concealed” in the price-per-kilowatt-hour line item on a customer’s statements.

According to Minister of Energy Greg Rickford, this meant customers couldn’t see how much the government was reducing their monthly costs, and bills did not display the “true cost of electricity.”

“People deserve facts and accountability, especially when it comes to hydro costs,” Pickford said in a statement. “We’ve taken action to remove hundreds of millions of dollars in costs from the electricity system, and we continue to work to find more savings.”

The province says these changes are in response to a report by Ontario’s Auditor General on the Liberals’ Fair Hydro Plan, which was introduced in 2017.

“Under the Liberal government, the unfair hydro scheme hid the true cost of electricity from Ontarians,” said Associate Energy Minster Bill Walker. “Our government’s straightforward approach puts Ontario families first by giving them the full picture of the actual cost of electricity on their bills and properly accounting for this expenditure.”

Some customers may see changes on their bill as soon as mid-November.

The announcement comes into effect as the Ontario Energy Board announced increases to electricity prices for households and small businesses. According to the OEB, the total bill for a residential customer who uses 700 kwh per hour will increase by $1.99 or 1.8 per cent. The total bill impact for individual customers across the province will vary depending on the amount of usage and the utility that serves them.

