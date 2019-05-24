Preliminary design for Durham-Scarborough BRT corridor revealed

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

After much deliberation and debate, the preliminary design of the Durham-Scarborough Bus Rapid Transit corridor has been revealed.

The corridor, which will stretch from downtown Oshawa to the Scarborough Town Centre, is still in the early planning stages.

The initial business case for the Durham-Scarborough BRT identifies Highway 2 and Ellesmere Road as the optimal transit route.

It was also recommended a bus come every five minutes in Durham Region, and every two minutes in Scarborough, with average recommended stop spacing be 700 to 800 metres.

It is estimated the BRT will more than double ridership between Pickering and Scarborough, and 208 fewer traffic-related injuries or deaths if the new route is implemented.

While presenting to regional council David Hopper, the BRT consultant project manager, said the next steps include technical agency stakeholder meetings in late May, and a public information meeting in June.

Those involved in the project will also continue researching the project through fieldwork and date collection.

When questioned by Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell how the bus will make its way through his municipality’s more congested route on Highway 2, Hopper noted he and his group will work alongside staff to find the optimal solution.

Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier noted he finds it “incredible” the bus will not be servicing Clarington, but will be in Scarborough. He wondered what will be done about expanding the route into Clarington as he believes it should be servicing Durham as a whole.

Noting he isn’t aware of the answer, Hopper referred to staff, and noted they are looking east of Simcoe Street in Oshawa, but that portion of the project has yet to be defined.

