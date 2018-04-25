Potential future stars highlighted at Gens camp

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The Oshawa Generals and the public got a first hand look at some of the team’s potential stars of tomorrow this past weekend.

The Gens hosted their annual orientation camp with scrimmages at the Tribute Communities Centre on April 21 and 22.

More than 30 players participated in the camp, including those taken in the recent 2018 Priority Selection, including first-round choice centre Ty Tullio.

Joining them were returning players from the 2017 Priority Selection and 2017/18 Generals rookies Mitchell Brewer and Nick Wong.

“It really is an orientation camp, certainly for the kids who come in for the first time,” says Oshawa general manager Roger Hunt. “It’s a low-intensity camp, and more for them to get to know us, and us to know them.”

“I think it is an opportunity for them to make a stance, and make an impression,” Hunt adds.

And while the Generals brass was paying close attention to what they saw on the ice, Hunt says the real impression will be during training camp in August, when the younger players have an opportunity to match up against more experienced competition.

He was also happy with the attendance at the camps, which were open to the public.

“We had quite a few people watching,” he says.

Tullio, who is the son of club owner Rocco Tullio, was selected 11th overall by the Gens during the April 7 Priority Selection.

Being the owner’s son may have raised some questions and added pressure on Ty, but Hunt says the 16-year-old was well deserving of being selected where he was.

“We didn’t draft him because of his dad. He’s been a top player for most of his life, and the OHL will be the toughest league he’s played in yet.”

Tullio finished second in Greater Toronto Major Midget Hockey League scoring last year, racking up 38 goals and 51 assists in just 50 games.

Also at the orientation camp was Dylan Robinson, who finished five points behind Tullio, and the Gens second round pick.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, three members of the team are having an impact on the international scene.

Generals Serron Noel and Allan McShane have been leaders of Team Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championships in Russia.

Through Canada’s first three games, Noel and McShane were the team’s respective scoring leaders with six points.

Noel has racked up two goals and four assists, and McShane one goal while adding five helpers.

Defensemen Nico Gross, a member of Team Switzerland, has put up two points in four games at the championships as well.

“We’re really impressed. Serron and Allan are having an incredible tournament, and I’m super proud of Nico as captain of the Swiss team,” Hunt states.

Looking forward, Hunt and his team will be keeping an eye on the upcoming Gold Cup in Kitchener May 2 to May 6.

Tullio, Robinson and five other of Oshawa’s 2018 priority selections will be participating in the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

