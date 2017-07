Those looking to get downtown Oshawa this weekend may want keep in mind that on July 30, portions of Bond Street will be closed for the annual Soap Box Derby.

The event, will see road closures in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During that time, Bond Street between Centre Street and Arena Street will be closed along with McMillan Drive between Richmond Street and King Street West.

