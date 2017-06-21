Port AGM delayed

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The annual general meeting for the Oshawa Port Authority, typically held in June, has been pushed back to the fall.

According to Donna Taylor the port’s president, CEO and harbourmaster, the port has been having “availability issues” and therefore made the decision to push the meeting beyond the summer months.

“We decided we would not hold it during the summer as too many people are on holidays,” Taylor states in an emailed response.

Tentatively, the AGM has been set for Sept. 14 at the Jubilee Pavillion, due to the fact that the usual location at the Quality Inn and Suites is currently under construction.

Taylor notes that the port will be giving its typical 30-day notice to residents ahead of the meeting.

The AGM will mark the first meeting since the arbitration between the port and FarmTech Energy over the proposed ethanol plant on Oshawa’s waterfront were concluded, resulting in the project being scrapped. The issue was a divisive one at the 2016 meeting as residents and local politicians confronted the port authority about the lack of information being shared with the public.

Now, the details of any settlement with FarmTech resulting from the arbitration talks are still being kept in the dark, it remains unclear as to whether further information will be shared at the AGM.

A further request for comment sent to Taylor on the availability of that information come the the fall meeting was not returned as of The Oshawa Express press deadline.

