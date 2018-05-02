Police issue warning after woman attacked by a man in her Oshawa home

Police are issuing a warning to residents after a woman was attacked by a stranger who forced his way into her home.

On May 1, at approximately 11:45 a.m., an unknown man knocked on the front door of the woman’s home in the Ritson Road South and Olive Avenue area of Oshawa. He began asking her questions about a house for sale nearby before suddenly entering the home, pushing her to the ground and attempting to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight off the attacker and he fled on foot, running westbound.

The man is described as a white, in his 30’s, possibly with blue eyes, a shaved head (with some hair stubble) crooked and yellow teeth, baggy blue shirt, sweatpants and running shoes. He had a tattoo of a pirate ship on the inside forearm of his right arm, writing on his outside right forearm and his fingers were stained yellow from cigarettes. His cheeks were drawn in and he smelled of cigarettes. The suspect kept using the phrase “right on.”

The DRPS is advising residents in the area to keep their doors locked when talking to strangers and to report any suspicious activity to the DRPS. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Wilson (ext. 5320) or D/Cst. Rabishaw (ext. 5327) at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca<http://www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca/> and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

