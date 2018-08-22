Police find more info on Zapp

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

Durham police have been able to gather further information about the last known location of Kevin Zapp, an Oshawa man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since April.

Previously, police determined that Zapp was last seen walking in the area of Trowbridge Drive and Beatrice Street East in Oshawa in the evening of April 25. However, thanks to security camera footage, police were able to garner further information about his last known whereabouts.

At approximately 6:48 p.m. that day, Zapp was seen on camera trying to enter the apartment building at 222 Nonquon Road in Oshawa. Zapp then left the building heading westbound on Nonquon Road through the building’s driveway. This is the last known spotting of Zapp.

Since his disappearance, the Zapp family has also organized a Facebook page to try and gather further information about his disappearance and coordinate further searches.

In May, a search party of around 50 to 60 people joined together in the area to comb the streets and wooded areas for any sign of Zapp. The group was assisted by Advanced Tactical Training Search and Rescue (ATTSAR), a group out of the Kitchener-Waterloo area that assists in searching for missing people free of charge.

Zapp (a.k.a. AMBITION) is described as white, 5’6, thin build, blue eyes, brown hair, wearing a black baseball hat with “Ambition” stitched in red on the front, a black sleeveless quilted diamond-pattern zippered winter vest and dark grey high-cut Timberland winter boots. He has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, the lead investigator is Det-Const. Ormonde of Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

