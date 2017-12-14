Police continue search for Oshawa home invasion suspects

The Durham Regional Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the third suspect involved in a violent home invasion last month.

One suspect, a 33-year-old male of Dean Avenue was arrested following the incident, and now the police have issued a warrant for a second 31-year-old male.

However, police have yet to identify the third suspect, a female, described as black, five-feet and two inches tall, medium build and in her 20s. She was wearing a black ball cap and a blue jacket with light pants and construction boots.

The incident in question took place on Nov. 25, at approximately 10:00 p.m., when officers from Central East Division were called to an apartment on Quebec Street. The victim was in his residence when two armed men forced their way inside. They proceeded to beat the 58-year-old resident with a weapon causing serious injuries. The men then stole personal effects and valuables before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Kollaard (ext.2738) or MacKinnon (ext.2783) of Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

