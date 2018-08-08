Police continue search for missing man Kevin Zapp

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

The Durham Regional Police continue to search for an Oshawa man who has been missing since April, and are now releasing more images of the man’s tattoos in the hopes that they may help generate some leads.

Kevin Zapp, 32, was last seen walking in the Trowbridge Drive and Beatrice Street East area in Oshawa the evening of April 25. He has not been seen or heard from since.

In May, a search party of around 50 to 60 people joined together in the area to comb the streets and wooded areas for any sign of Zapp. The group was assisted by Advanced Tactical Training Search and Rescue (ATTSAR), a group out of the Kitchener-Waterloo area that assists in searching for missing people free of charge.

The Zapp family has also organized a Facebook page to try and gather further information about his disappearance and coordinate further searches.

Zapp (a.k.a. AMBITION) is described as a white, 5’6, thin build, blue eyes, brown hair, wearing a black baseball hat with “Ambition” stitched in red on the front, a black sleeveless quilted diamond-pattern zippered winter vest and dark grey high-cut Timberland winter boots. He has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, the lead investigator is Det-Const. Ormonde of Central East Division at 1-888-5790-1520 ext. 2770. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

