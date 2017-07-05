Police arrest one, on the hunt for three more suspects in violent Oshawa home invasion

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A 21-year-old suspect is in custody following a violent home invasion in Oshawa last night, and now the police are on the hunt for three more suspects.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from Central West Division attended an apartment on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa for an armed home invasion. Three male victims were home at the time when four suspects forcibly entered the apartment, demanding cash and personal items. One of the suspects was armed with a knife.

The suspects assaulted the victims and threatened them with the knife. Two victims, both 22-years-old, suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled on foot with cash, electronics and other personal property.

Police arrested one of the suspects, who has been charged with two counts of robbery, and continue to look for the three outstanding suspects.

The three remaining suspects are all described as: male, black and approximately six-feet tall.

Anyone with any new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Bolton or D/Cst. Willis from Central West Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1827/1829.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

