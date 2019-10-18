Latest News

Police arrest bank robbery suspect

Posted on October 18, 2019 by oshawaexpress in POLICE

Durham police have arrested an Oshawa man in connection to recent bank robbery.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a bank robbery at the CIBC branch at King Street and Simcoe Street.

The suspect entered the bank and made a demand for cash before leaving the bank on foot.

There were no physical injuries to any employees or customers.

On Oct. 17, police arrested a 32-year-old male from Oshawa.

He is charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order. He was held for a bailing hearing.

Anyone with new information about these incidents is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

