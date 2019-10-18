Police arrest bank robbery suspect

Durham police have arrested an Oshawa man in connection to recent bank robbery.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a bank robbery at the CIBC branch at King Street and Simcoe Street.

The suspect entered the bank and made a demand for cash before leaving the bank on foot.

There were no physical injuries to any employees or customers.

On Oct. 17, police arrested a 32-year-old male from Oshawa.

He is charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order. He was held for a bailing hearing.

Anyone with new information about these incidents is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

