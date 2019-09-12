Police apprehend man at Oshawa hospital

An Oshawa man was apprehended after threatening to harm himself with a knife while inside an Oshawa hospital.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, just before 11 a.m., police were called to the emergency department of Lakeridge Health – Oshawa regarding a distraught man threatening to harm himself.

The 63-year-old male was holding a knife and threatening to harm himself.

Officers were able to isolate the man in triage, but when he appeared to be harming himself with the knife, both a non-lethal round and a taser were used to subdue him.

The man suffered multiple cuts during the ordeal, but none of the injuries were serious. He will be charged with carrying a concealed and dangerous weapon.

No other injuries to staff or patients were reported.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Gaudet at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

