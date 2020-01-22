Plenty of ways to help at Epilepsy Durham Region

Epilepsy Durham Region is seeking volunteers to assist the organization in a number of different pivotal roles.

The non-profit group is seeking several members for its board, including a director-at-large, secretary, fund development officer and media/marketing director.

Board meetings are held the first Monday of every month between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at Epilepsy Durham Region’s office at 310 Byron St. S. in Whitby.

They are also seeking two volunteers to support an office team of two. This role involves helping with fundraising events, phone calls, and assembling packages.

Volunteers are also needed for counting and selling bingo cards during Epilepsy Durham’s bingo days at Red Barn in Oshawa on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.

Officials note if an ideal role isn’t listed, there are other volunteer opportunities available ranging from photographers to gardening help.

Training will be provided for all volunteers. For more information contact, Chelsea Kerstens at 905-430-3090.

