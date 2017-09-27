Planting the seed

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

With support from Trees Canada, CN and the federal government, the city has taken a step towards creating a better habitat for pollinating insects.

The Legends Centre Pollinator Garden and Meadow was officially unveiled this past weekend at special ceremony, which included volunteers planting 125 pollinator plants.

In all, 1,600 perennials, 30 shrubs, and 20 trees will be planted in the garden, says project manager Gordon Dunne.

Dunne estimates the city will take a year or two of growing for the plants to mature properly before the gardens are open to the public.

The full scope of planting is scheduled to take place throughout the fall before the end of November.

Mayor John Henry says the new garden “is an outdoor space for everyone to visit and enjoy.”

“It’s also a space to support habitat. Gardens like the one we are planting today are much needed and can easily be planted in your own backyard.”

Celia Johnstone, the local community advisor for Trees Canada, says in recognition of Canada’s 150th birthday, the federal government has provided funding to 150 tree-planting programs across the nation.

The Oshawa-based garden was one of these projects, receiving a $23,000 grant from CN through its EcoConnexions initiative.

Populations of pollinating insects such as bees and monarch butterflies have been devastated over the past decade.

“The primary causes of this decline are habitat loss, invasive species, parasites, pesticides and genetically-engineered crops. Without pollinators we wouldn’t have much to eat,” Johnstone explained.

Due to these declining populations, these gardens are in dire need.

“One way to help is to plant the plants pollinators need. [Most people] probably don’t know that trees actually support a greater diversity of butterflies and moths than herbaceous plants do.”

Diversity in plant species is “the crucial and important factor” to ensure a year-round, supportive food supply for pollinating insects.

“Different species bloom at different times of the year, so diversity is important to make sure there is always something available for pollinators,” Johnstone states. “Trees provide most of the food supply for pollinators in the early spring, so it’s great to see we are going to be planting some pollinator trees in this garden today.”

Oshawa MP Colin Carrie noted that tying in with the theme of Canada’s 150th birthday, the garden will feature three notable tree species.

“I don’t think people missed the symbolism that we are planting maple representing Canada, pine representing Ontario and birch representing our Indigenous peoples,” Carrie stated.

For more information on the gardens, visit www.oshawa.ca/legendspollinator

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

