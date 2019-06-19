Pilot project aims to help low-income transit users

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Durham Region Transit is aiming to help those in low-income families to use public transit.

The region’s transit executive committee has authorized implementation of a low income transit assist program (LTAP) pilot project.

A report given to the transit executive committee indicates there are multiple aspects to the pilot.

Effective Nov. 1, 2019, and for the duration of the pilot up to March 31, 2021, the current access pass will be replaced with a special concession on Presto cards providing unlimited free trips on Durham Transit in any given month after 14 trips have been paid for at the Presto adult fare in the same month.

Riders who are client of the Ontario Disability Support Program and Ontario Works will be eligible to participate in the pilot.

DRT will provide $30,000 worth of free Presto cards already within the organization’s 2019 budget for ridership incentive initiatives.

Program revenue costs will be monitored and addressed in subsequent budget status reports, and the region’s transit provider will include all pilot costs in 2020 budget considerations.

In 2021, DRT, and the region’s social services and finance departments will report their findings in order to make any needed adjustments to the program.

