PIERSON, Dorothea “Dot” Louise

Peacefully at Thornton View Long Term Care, in Oshawa, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Dot (née Hall) at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband Bob. Loving mother of Rhonda and her husband Murray of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta and the late Robbie and his wife Donna. Dear grandmother of Carrie, Jesse, Matthew and Ian, and great-grandmother of Damon. Predeceased by her sister and three brothers. Fondly remembered by Peggy, Andy and Wayne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, August 21 from 7 – 9 p.m. Interment will take place at Oshawa Union Cemetery, 760 King St. W., Oshawa, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Dot to Oshawa and District Shrine Club would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

