Permit stats end 2016 with a bang

Residential building permit numbers hit levels unseen since the summer of 2015 to end 2016.

According to new data from Statistics Canada, the Oshawa census metropolitan area – which also includes Whitby and Clarington – saw 283 residential building permits valued at more than $148.8 million issued in December 2016, well above the month before which saw 100 residential permits valued at $44.4 million issued. This is also well above numbers from the year before, with 111 permits valued at $35 million being issued.

December 2016’s numbers were the highest seen in the Oshawa area since July 2015, when 538 permits valued at $123 million were issued.

