Permit stats end 2016 with a bang

February 17, 2017

Residential building permit numbers hit levels unseen since the summer of 2015 to end 2016.

According to new data from Statistics Canada, the Oshawa census metropolitan area – which also includes Whitby and Clarington – saw 283 residential building permits valued at more than $148.8 million issued in December 2016, well above the month before which saw 100 residential permits valued at $44.4 million issued. This is also well above numbers from the year before, with 111 permits valued at $35 million being issued.

December 2016’s numbers were the highest seen in the Oshawa area since July 2015, when 538 permits valued at $123 million were issued.

