Paw Patrol to the rescue

No job is too big, no pup is too small for the PAW Patrol.

Nickelodeon and Vstar Entertainment Group are bringing PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” presented by Pedigree, to Oshawa next month.

The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit the Tribute Communities Centre, Nov. 16 and 17.

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. So the PAW Patrol must come to the rescue.

Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

The show includes two acts and an intermission, and engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and pup packs. The performance features up-tempo music and a cleverly written script that is an introduction to live theatre for kids. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive videos allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway, and much more.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is coming to Oshawa Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre, 99 Athol Street East in Oshawa.

Tickets start at $25 (not including any applicable taxes or facility fees), ticket prices subject to change. For more information on tickets, visit pawpatrollive.com/Canada.

Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

