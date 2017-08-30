Patients evacuated following fire at Lakeridge in Port Perry

A rooftop fire on Aug. 25 forced the evacuation of all 22 patients, visitors and staff from the Port Perry hospital

At approximately 7 p.m. a fire broke out on the roof of the hospital, and patients were evacuated once smoke began filling the building. No injuries have been reported at this time and all patients were transferred to other Lakeridge Health hospitals in the region.

In a statement released following the fire, Lakeridge Health states that the hospital remains closed until further notice and that further damages to the site will be assessed in the coming days.

It is also noted that to provide additional support, Port Perry Medical Associates extended its urgent care hours over the weekend.

“We would like to thank Lakeridge Health Port Perry staff, the Scugog Fire Department, Durham Regional Police, Durham Regional EMS and Port Perry Medical Associates for their quick response to ensure patient safety,” the statement reads.

