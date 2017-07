This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Lakeview Park in Oshawa was filled on July 1 as hundreds of residents gathered to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with food, drink and music. Despite rain early in the afternoon, a large crowd returned for fireworks over Lake Ontario late in the evening to cap off the day. Kevin Comeau of Oshawa’s own Crown Lands, performs during the festival.

