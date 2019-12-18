Oshawa’s Mayor for a Day

A Grade 6 student recently had the chance to become Mayor of Oshawa – at least for one day.

Earlier this year, during Local Government Week (Oct. 20 to Oct. 26), students in Grades 5 to 7 in Oshawa were invited the participate in the Mayor for a Day contest.

Participants were asked to submit a letter to Mayor Dan Carter explaining why they’d like to take on the position, and to describe their vision for the city’s future.

Mika, a local Grade 6 student, was selected as the winner earlier this month.

On Dec. 10, she joined Carter for a full day, including guided tours of the Oshawa Executive Airport, Fire Hall 5, the Animal Services branch and City Hall.

The two later went for lunch at Mika’s favourite restaurant. She also had the opportunity to wear the Mayor’s Chain of Office.

“Congratulations to Mika on being selected as the 2019 Mayor for a Day,” Carter said in a media release. “Mika shows great pride in our city. Her creativity and environmental awareness are admirable. I wish her all the best in the future and thank her for spending the day with me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

