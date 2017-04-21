Oshawa top spot for foreign investment

A new study has found that Oshawa is a great place for foreign direct investment.

The annual list, put out by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times, saw Oshawa pitted against small cities across Canada and the U.S. to see which had the best prospects for investment, economic development and expansion.

The result? Oshawa came in second, behind only Kingston.

“We are pleased with fDi’s newest ranking, which further validates our progress in creating a strong and vibrant economic foundation for the City of Oshawa,” states Mayor John Henry in a news release.

“Our recent growth and momentum in key areas such as healthcare, education and advanced manufacturing have gained increasing levels of attention from the international business community; we invite these stakeholders to discover how Oshawa’s resources and strategic partners can maximize their potential.”

“Our continuous recognition by fDi Magazine reflects a remarkable transformation our city has undergone in recent years,” adds Councillor John Aker, chair of the development services committee.

“With a significant shift towards innovation, entrepreneurship and intellectual-based sectors of our economy, the City of Oshawa is well positioned to meet the needs of a 21st century workforce. We continue to see record levels of investment and enthusiasm in the region that will serve to benefit local businesses and our community well into the future.”

