Oshawa to see partial solar eclipse next week

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

While residents of Oshawa may not get the full experience of next week’s solar eclipse, it will still be a sight to behold.

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible across certain regions in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Rupinder Brar, an astrophysicist at UOIT, says local residents will see about a 70 per cent eclipse.

“Early in the afternoon, the moon will move in front of the sun, but never fully cover it,” Brar says. “It will still be very, very impressive.”

The last solar event that was visible in Oshawa was an annular eclipse on May 10, 1994.

According to Brar, a total eclipse will “come very close to Oshawa” in April of 2024.

For those who want to view the eclipse, even in its partial state, safety precautions should be taken.

“It’s still going to be so bright that your eyes won’t allow you to look at it,” Brar says. “There is a lot of harmful radiation so it’s a really bad idea to look at it directly or even through sunglasses.”

Options for viewing the eclipse include solar telescopes, equipping your camera, telescope or binoculars with a solar filter or through solar eclipse glasses.

Brar advised that any of these devices should be bought through a reputable dealer.

An alternative method is to build a pin-hole camera device.

“You are looking at the reflection of the sun – not the sun itself,” Brar says. “It’s a great project for kids.”

Large numbers of people will be traveling hours and hours to get a close-up view of the total eclipse, and Brar says that will likely include some Durham Region residents.

In Toronto, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada of Canada will be hosting a ‘Solar Eclipse Party’ at the Ontario Science Centre from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

