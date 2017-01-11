Oshawa teen charged for Scugog crash

An Oshawa teen has been charged in connection with a single-vehicle incident in Scugog.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, police responded to Old Simcoe Street, north of Scugog Line 3 for a car accident. According to police, a northbound Chevrolet Corvette being driven by a 17-year-old Oshawa male was speeding when the driver lost control. This resulted in the Corvette going off the road, hitting a fence and trees.

The car’s 18-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital before being taken to another hospital in Toronto with serious injuries. The passenger has since been released, and continues to recover from his injuries.

A 17-year-old Oshawa male is now facing a charge of careless driving in connection with this incident.

