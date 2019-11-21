Oshawa RONA store closing in January

An Oshawa RONA store is one of more than 30 that will close early next year.

Parent company Lowe’s Canada recently announced it is shuttering 34 “underperforming” stores across Canada.

The location on Simcoe Street North in Oshawa is one of the casualties of this move. A store in Ajax is another of the nine Ontario stores set to close on Jan. 31, 2020.

“While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business,” Tony Cioffi, interim president of Lowe’s Canada said in a news release. “We are taking decisive action to build a healthy business which will provide us with the flexibility to reinvest in our future growth. This includes having a clear strategy for our banners, built on the strength of our Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot brands. It also means investing in our omnichannel and supply chain capabilities, our web platforms, and our existing corporate stores and affiliated dealer network.”

Lowe’s Canada did not reveal how many employees will lose their jobs due to the closures.

