Oshawa Power recognized for exquisite safety performance

Oshawa Power was recently recognized for its efforts to promote workplace safety.

The organization is the recipient of the Electrical Safety Authority’s 2019 Worker Safety Award.

According to a media release, Oshawa Power offers continuous safety training and resources to its staff, resulting in a safety record that boasts more than 500,000 hours with no lost time or injuries. In addition to a joint health and safety committee, there is an executive sponsored ergonomic change team and a wellness committee in place.

“Worker safety is paramount in every task we do because of the level of danger our team is exposed to every day. We go above and beyond the standards for our staff to ensure the public is safe and our crews go home safely every day to their families. I am extremely proud of our team for fostering a safety culture that is second to none,” says Ivano Labricciosa, CEO of Oshawa Power.

Contractors performing work for or with Oshawa Power must attend a health and safety orientation before they can begin work.

Oshawa Power also reaches out to the contractor community through its Contractor Safety Day, which brings together local contractors and businesses for a half day to review the dangers of working around power-lines and when to engage the utility for assistance when completing their work.

Oshawa Power’s next public safety awareness event is Nov. 21 for their annual Contractor Safety Day.

