Oshawa pot shop gets license

After months of anticipation, Oshawa’s pot shop has finally received its license to begin operations.

Oshawa’s pot shop was originally going to be named Fabulous Leaf, but will instead be called Tokyo Smoke Oshawa.

The store, which is owned by the Vaughan-based company Tripsetter inc., received one of 25 licenses via lottery from the provincial government.

Storeowner Jacob Stevens previously told The Oshawa Express that getting their license was a “week-by-week” process, as the company still had to go through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Stores which didn’t open by April 1 faced a steep penalty of $12,500 from a letter of credit, followed by another fine if not open by April 15.

The first penalty was waived for Tokyo Smoke, as there were circumstances outside of the company’s control.

However, as its doors hadn’t opened by April 15, the company was penalized.

The store will be located at 575 Laval Drive, near Walmart at the Stevenson Road-Highway 401 exchange.

Other stores included in the plaza are Dairy Queen, Starbucks and Subway.

The Oshawa-based store is the 23rd of the 25 stores to receive its license through the initial lottery run by the provincial government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

