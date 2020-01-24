Oshawa man charged with human trafficking

A 30-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking following an investigation in Peterborough.

On Jan. 22, the Peterborough Police Service’s Special Victims Unit engaged in a human trafficking investigation.

Through the investigation, which included the use of social media platforms, a female victim was identified.

That day officers located the woman and it was revealed she was being trafficked.

At approximately 8 pm., officers attended the area of Lansdowne Street West in Peterborough where the accused was located and placed under arrest.

A 30-year-old man of William Street West in Oshawa was arrested and charged with human trafficking.

