Oshawa man arrested after sexual assault in elevator

A 25-year-old Oshawa man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman in an elevator.

At around 10 a.m. on May 14, a 30-year old woman entered the elevator in her apartment building in the area of Taunton Road East and Ritson Road North. The man followed her into the elevator and touched her inappropriately. When the doors opened, she ran into hallway to her apartment. The man chased her and attempted to tackle her to the ground, but she fought him off. He then fled the scene and the woman, physically uninjured, called the police.

Officers identified and located the 25-year-old male at his residents. He is being charged with sexual assault and assault.

