Oshawa could get second pot shop

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Another retail cannabis store could be making its way to Oshawa.

The new shop, pitched by Ludmila Goodman, was originally proposed to be in Burlington, but could be opening in Oshawa at 204 Ritson Rd. N. if all goes according to plan.

This would not be Oshawa’s first pot shop, as Tokyo Smoke celebrated its grand opening in July at 575 Laval Dr.

Since then, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) held its second lottery in Setpember, with 42 applicants selected. This included two applications in Oshawa, who were both proposing shops at 20 Simcoe Street South.

But both these applicants, along with nine others, were subsequently disqualified by the AGCO.

Those applicants then filed for a judicial review of the disqualifications, claiming it had been done in an “unfair and unreasonable manner.” That review was rejected, and the group followed with a class action lawsuit.

There are four applications, looking to open their store at 20 Simcoe Street South, on the AGCO waiting list.

