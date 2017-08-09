Oshawa construction continues to boom

The month of July was one for the record books in the City of Oshawa as the municipality set four new building permit records, issuing 626 permits and approximately $145 million in total construction value for the month.

Of the four new building records set, the 626 permits issued surpassed the previous record by 271, set in July 2010, the city also saw the highest residential value for a single month with nearly $130 million in permits issued, surpassing the previous record in December 2016 by $3.7 million.

The city also broke its own record for the highest number of townhouse permits issued in one month (438) and the highest total construction value for the month of July ($145 million).

In addition, Oshawa issued permits for $8.2 million in commercial construction, $3.7 million in governmental/institutional construction and $3.1 million in industrial construction. In total, an additional 928 square meters of commercial floor space and 137 square meters of industrial floor space were approved.

