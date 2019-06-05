Oshawa buzzing as newest “bee city”

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

There is a buzz going on in Oshawa.

Bee City Canada has designated Oshawa as its latest “bee city.”

The city originally submitted an application to Bee City Canada at the request of the Ontario Nature Youth Council last May.

Bee City Canada is an organization that calls on communities, schools, and businesses to take action to protect pollinators.

Over the past decade, pollinator populations, especially bees, have decreased significantly.

These declines have been attributed to land fragmentation, habitat loss, use of pesticides, industrialized agriculture, climate change, harsher winters and the spread of pests and disease.

Throughout the city, there are five official pollinator gardens, and four other community gardens beautified with pollinator-friendly plant species.

By receiving designation as a “bee city,” Oshawa commits to several actions promoting a flourishing pollinator population.

These include reducing the number of locations that are rough cut and incorporating no mow/or low mow plant species.

The city also plans to educate the community about pollinators through its website, social media and other means.

Oshawa was one of the first cities in the province to adopt a pest management program before the implementation of the Pesticide Act in 1990.

It joins other current “bee cities” such as Newmarket, Ajax, and Richmond Hill.

