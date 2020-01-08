Ontario Tech instructor among victims of Iran plane crash

Dr. Razgar Rahimi, an instructor and alumni of Oshawa’s Ontario Tech University was one of 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash in Tehran, Iran on Wed. Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Ontario Tech University)By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

An instructor and alumni of Oshawa’s Ontario Tech University was one of 63 Canadians killed in a plane crash in Tehran, Iran this morning.

University officials confirmed that Dr. Razgar Rahimi, along with his family, were aboard the plane which crashed.

Rahimi, a sessional instructor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at Ontario Tech, received a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the school in 2018.

“The university offers its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Dr. Rahimi, and to everyone who is mourning the loss of loved ones in connection with the tragedy in Iran,” a news release from Ontario Tech reads.

The Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane that crashed in Tehran was carrying 176 people to Kiev.

On fire, the plane crashed into a farm field shortly after takeoff. There were no survivors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated his government will “work closely” with international partners to ensure the crash is “thoroughly investigated.”

