Only one clear choice this election

Dear Editor,

The provincial election is almost upon us. Those of us who have waited for the opportunity to kick the wasteful, corrupt Liberal party to the curb are chomping at the bit to do just that, after 15 years of being hosed with new forms of taxes, the first rip off being the “Healthcare Premium”! Remember that one? You should, as it took hundreds of dollars more from each of us each year under the guise of healthcare improvements, but was just shovelled into general revenues, and wasted along with billions more every year.

The latest one is the so called “carbon tax”, another rip off in a long line of rip offs forced upon us by tax loving Liberals, the big spenders of other people’s money.

Of course, most unions, the left wing mainstream media, and the so-called “progressives” on the left are pulling out all the stops to prevent Doug Ford from replacing Kathleen Wynne, by tempting liberal voters to shuffle over to the other socialist party and vote for Andrea Horwath and the NDP. Just like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

It does not seem to matter to them that Ms. Horwath would dig us much deeper into debt than we are now, especially when she wants to, if elected, declare Ontario to become a “sanctuary province”.

She not only wants a chicken in every pot for Ontario citizens, she wants to supply the pots and the chickens for every illegal person that walks through our broken fence that was supposed to separate us from the U.S.A.

Of course she balks at putting a price on that, because the costs would soar and put us into bankruptcy quicker than Kathleen would!

We are already paying a billion dollars a month in interest alone just to cover the cost of borrowing, at very low rates I might add.

Yet, both left wing parties want to speed up the borrowing, and the devil take tomorrow.

A terrible legacy left for our grandchildren, and their children to pay off, causing them to have less tax revenue to pay for their social programs down the road.

Somebody has to put the brakes on, and at least attempt to pay down the huge debt left us by the likes of Wynne, and McGuinty over the last 15 years, and that will only be exasperated by Ms. Horwath, with her save the world mentality, by taxing the hell out of 12 million or so Ontarians to pay for it!

No, the only choice is Doug Ford and his PC Party. Anybody else will be a disaster as far as fiscal finances are concerned.

Only a healthy economy allows funding to help those truly in need.

If you are destitute yourself, you cannot help anybody, and we are already a “have not province”. Think about it.

Russ Horner

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

