One week, 19 DUI charges

Durham police had their hands full when it came to impaired drivers.

From Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 23, Durham police received 103 calls related to impaired drivers. While police responded to all of the calls, not all of the vehicles could be located in many incidents.

However, this did not stop Durham police, who located and charged 19 drivers during the week.

Eight of those motorists were charged on Friday, April 21.

On average, Durham police investigate 854 impaired driving incidents per year, or about two per day.

Police would like to remind residents that drinking and driving will not be tolerated, and to make other arrangements to get to your destination if you have been drinking.

If you see an intoxicated person get behind the wheel or see a vehicle driving dangerously or erratically, please call 9-1-1.

