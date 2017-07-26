One dead, one arrested after crash

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A crash claimed the life of a 43-year-old male in Oshawa early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on July 23, officers from Central East Division responded to Rossland Road and Gibbons Street in Oshawa, for a single motor vehicle roll over. A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, being driven by a 25-year-old male, was heading westbound on Rossland Road when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle hit the north curb, drove on the grass and hit a tree before rolling over and landing on its roof. One of the passengers was ejected during the collision.

There were four occupants in the vehicle, one of the passengers was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, one passenger walked away from the scene, the other passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Oshawa, was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving causing death and impaired operation causing death.

Following the accident, collision investigators from the Traffic Services Branch were called and the roadway was closed for several hours as an investigation was conducted and evidence collected. The investigation is ongoing.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to this collision, who have not already spoken to them. It is believed that speed and alcohol were both a factor in the crash and the DRPS would also like to remind the general public, not only is it the law for any person riding in a car to wear a seatbelt, but using a seatbelt can save a life and prevent injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call D/Cst. Bryson of Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5231.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477or at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000

